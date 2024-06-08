Nation & World News

Dodgers' Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview during a game against the New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández (8) gestures to fans after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández (8) gestures to fans after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview Friday night during a game against the New York Yankees.

Hernández had a microphone and earpiece in his left ear as he spoke with Wayne Randazzo and former pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the Apple TV telecast in the second inning. After talking about Hernández's decision to wear colorful cleats and the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium, there was one out, no one on and a 1-2 count on Gleyber Torres when Willis asked: “You guys are (a) very close-knit ballclub. Where does that come from?”

Torres hit a grounder to third, prompting Willis to say: “After this play."

The ball hit Hernández on his bare right hand. By the time the third baseman recovered and threw to first, Torres had crossed the bag.

About one minute latter, after ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

Responded Willis: "I don't want to ask it again, because I don't want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I'll take that E for you, big dog."

Torres reached third on Trent Grisham's two-out single but was stranded when Jose Trevino struck out.

Hernández then reached on an error by Torres when the second baseman dropped his popup to short right field in the third but was picked off by Cody Poteet.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk
1h ago

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say
52m ago

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say
52m ago

Credit: AP

SUPREME COURT
Clarence Thomas acknowledges more travel paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 1 Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida State win their NCAA super regional openers
8m ago
Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach, 91, arrested on sexual assault charges
13m ago
Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on 'Days of...
20m ago
Featured

Final show for Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host; how to watch
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis