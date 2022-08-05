BreakingNews
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
ajc logo
X

Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

National & World News
39 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers' dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.

Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot. He's batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta and optioned outfielder James Outman.

Moronta is 0-0 with a 4.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. Outman went 6 of 13 with one homer and three RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, foreground, reacts as San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, foreground, reacts as San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, foreground, reacts as San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process6h ago
In AJC interview, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins stays positive about fourth season
3h ago
Vin Scully: The last of the great radio voices
2h ago
North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Cruz commits to Georgia Tech
3h ago
North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Cruz commits to Georgia Tech
3h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker impressed with Mets’ Pete Alonso at All-Star game
2h ago
The Latest
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
10m ago
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
11m ago
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
17m ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
10h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top