Breaking: Judge again strikes down Georgia abortion law, allowing abortions to resume
Nation & World News

Dodgers home run star Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for 2nd straight season

Shohei Ohtani topped Major League Baseball jersey sales for the second straight season while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same year
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles after reaching first base on a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles after reaching first base on a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani topped Major League Baseball jersey sales for the second straight season while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was followed by Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, said Major League Baseball and the players' association subsidiary MLB Players Inc., on Monday.

The top four was unchanged from the list announced at the All-Star break. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets moved up two spots to fifth, dropping injured Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Yankees' Juan Soto one place each.

Houston's Jose Altuve moved up two spots to eighth, and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. fell to ninth. Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals moved up one to 10th.

Texas' Corey Seager dropped two spots to 11th and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero moved up two to 12th. Philadelphia's Trea Turner remained 13th, Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz moved up one to 14th and the Mets' Pete Alonso fell three to 15th.

San Diego's Manny Machado rose two to 16th, Cleveland's José Ramírez was new to the top 20 at 17th and the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman rose two to 18th.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined the list at 19th, after making his season debut on July 25 following shoulder surgery.

Baltimore's Adley Rutschman fell four slots to 20th. Atlanta's Matt Olson and Toronto's Bo Bichette dropped from the list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Arraez denies Ohtani NL Triple Crown, set to win batting title for 3rd team
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Locked in at the plate, Shohei Ohtani chases Triple Crown entering final weekend of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB's postseason is on the way, but first, a photo finish for the NL wild-card race...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trevor Bauer is honored as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here's a look at the US military presence in the Middle East14m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street hangs near its records after wild swings in Asian markets14m ago
Over 90,000 Georgia residents taking shelter after chemical fire as haze, smell spreads...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power1h ago
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta17m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine