Dodgers home run star Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for 2nd straight season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani topped Major League Baseball jersey sales for the second straight season while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was followed by Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, said Major League Baseball and the players' association subsidiary MLB Players Inc., on Monday.

The top four was unchanged from the list announced at the All-Star break. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.