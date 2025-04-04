Nation & World News
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home

Freddie Freeman’s fall landed him on the injured list
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks to reporters during batting practice before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks to reporters during batting practice before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Updated 51 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman's fall landed him on the injured list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed their star slugger on the 10-day IL on Thursday after the World Series MVP sprained his surgically repaired right ankle in a slip in the shower at home last weekend. The incident happened Sunday, an off day for the defending champions.

Freeman has played in just three games so far. He missed the season-opening Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs with left rib discomfort and sat out this week's three-game series against his old team, the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers are off to an 8-0 start and open a six-game trip Friday at Philadelphia.

Freeman described the shower slip as a “freak accident” and said his wife, Chelsea, joked: "I thought I was going to deal with this when you’re 70, not when you’re 35.” Even his 4-year-old son, Brandon, piled on, saying, “Daddy, you got another boo-boo.”

Freeman sprained his right ankle on a play at first base in late September and struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games.

He had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

His wife had to drive him to Dodger Stadium on Sunday for a three-hour treatment session. By the time it was over, he was able to drive himself home. An X-ray showed no serious damage.

Freeman is 3 for 12 with two homers in three games this season — his fourth with the Dodgers. An eight-time All-Star, he was National League MVP with Atlanta in 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers physical therapist Bernard Li, left, talks with Freddie Freeman, center, and manager Dave Roberts during batting practice before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

