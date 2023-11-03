Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has undergone left shoulder surgery and anticipated being sidelined until next summer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had left shoulder surgery Friday and anticipates being sidelined until next summer.

The 35-year-old in a social media post wrote the surgery with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule. There are three glenohumeral ligaments and they reinforce the joint capsule.

“I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer,” he wrote. “Thanks for your prayers!”

Kershaw was sidelined for six weeks by the shoulder injury and it hampered him over the final couple months of the season. Neither he nor the team ever said much about his shoulder during the season.

He didn't pitch more than 5 1/3 innings after coming off the injured list in mid-August. Then he got hit hard by Arizona in the NL Division Series, tagged for six runs before getting an out in the first inning of the worst start of his career.

The Dodgers lost in the NLDS for the second straight year, getting swept by the D-backs.

Kershaw is a free agent for the third year in a row. He signed one-year contracts each of the last two years to stay with the Dodgers, the only team he's pitched for since his career began in 2008.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to look,” Kershaw said about his future plans when the season ended.

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team “absolutely” wants the three-time Cy Young Award winner back. He turns 36 in March.

“The ball is squarely in their court,” Friedman said, referring to Kershaw and his wife, Ellen.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia9h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle
50m ago

After the clocks ‘fall back,’ this is the most dangerous time to drive
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected tens of thousands of signatures
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Japan's Princess Kako arrives in Peru to mark 150 years of diplomatic relations
7m ago
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
8m ago
The Supreme Court will hear an NRA appeal in a dispute with a former New York state...
16m ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
9h ago
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
7h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top