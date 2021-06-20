Dodgers' Buehler has no-hit bid end in 8th vs. Diamondbacks

The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks' order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best 11. He was pulled with one out in the eighth after giving up a second single to Nick Ahmed.

Buehler breezed through the seventh, striking out Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker before getting Stephen Vogt to ground out. But Peralta got a pitch up in the zone to start the eighth and lined a clean single into center. Buehler got a big hand from a sizable contingent of Dodgers' fans at Chase Field in Phoenix.