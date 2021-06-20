Dodgers' Buehler through 7 no-hit innings vs D-backs

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

The Dodgers' last no-hitter was May 4, 2018, when four pitchers combined on a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Buehler started that game but was pulled after throwing 93 pitches. It was just his third big-league start.

Buehler is unbeaten in his past 22 starts. He's 6-0 this season and entered with a 2.38 ERA.

Arizona has lost a franchise-record 15 straight and dropped 38 of its past 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51, and they set a major-league record with their 23rd straight road loss Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports