Dodgers' Betts unseats Yankees' Judge for MLB's top jersey

Fernando Tatis Jr., a breakout star with the San Diego Padres, ranked fourth ahead of fellow youngster Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. It's the first time two players 21 years old or younger cracked the top five since Harper and Mike Trout in 2012.

It's the first year on the list for Tatis, Soto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who ranks 19th after signing a $324 million, nine-year deal with New York.

Manny Machado ranked 12th, giving the upstart Padres two players in the top 20 for the first time.

The eight-time reigning NL West champion Dodgers have three players in the top 10, with 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger sixth and left-hander Clayton Kershaw ninth.

The Chicago Cubs (Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant) and Yankees (Judge, Cole, Giancarlo Stanton) were the only other teams with three players in the top 20.

Mookie Betts (50) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with teammate Cody Bellinger (35) after scoring from first base on a double by teammate Corey Seager (5) against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham