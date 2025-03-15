Dodgers' Betts dealing with illness in Japan, Roberts hopeful he'll be ready for opening day

TOKYO (AP) — Shortstop Mookie Betts will miss the Los Angeles Dodgers' two exhibition games in Japan because of an illness, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Roberts said he's still hopeful that the eight-time All-Star will be available for the team's first regular season game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. The Dodgers are playing the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers — two teams from Japan — in exhibition games on Saturday and Sunday.

Roberts said the 32-year-old Betts started to feel flu-like symptoms during the team's final day in Arizona, but team doctors said he was OK to make the long trip to Japan.