Dodgers' Anderson no-hitting Angels through 8 innings

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Anderson has thrown a career-high 117 pitches, 73 for strikes. The Dodgers lead 4-0.

The 32-year-old left-hander has struck out seven and walked two. He's fanned Shohei Ohtani twice.

The crowd of 50,812 was on its feet cheering for Anderson to get the last out of the eighth. He did, with Taylor Ward going down swinging.

The Angels have left four runners on base. Ward reached on an error by center fielder Cody Bellinger leading off the game. Mike Trout followed with a walk before Anderson retired Ohtani on a called third strike and Matt Duffy went down swinging to end the inning.

Anderson hit Jared Walsh with a pitch leading off the second.

Walsh hit a dribbler up the first base line in the seventh. Anderson ran over to make the play and got there in time, but spiked the throw for an error.

Anderson has had one season with a winning record (4-3 in 2020 with San Francisco) but now he’s having the best year of his seven-year career. He came into the game with a 7-0 record and 3.07 ERA.

The Dodgers got a three-run homer from Will Smith in the first and a solo shot by Trea Turner in the third.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson jumps over the third base line as he comes out to pitch for the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson jumps over the third base line as he comes out to pitch for the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson jumps over the third base line as he comes out to pitch for the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

