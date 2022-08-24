Dodgers All-Star Buehler has 2nd career Tommy John surgery

The team disclosed earlier this month that the 28-year-old right-hander would be having season-ending elbow surgery. At that time, the team did not say Buehler would have the Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

Buehler was shut down in June because of a flexor strain and also had a bone spur removed. The prognosis called for Buehler to recover in 10 to 12 weeks, and the Dodgers were hopeful he would be back for the postseason.