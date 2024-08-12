Nation & World News

Dodgers activate Mookie Betts from injured list before starting series with Brewers

Mookie Betts is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing nearly two months with a broken left hand
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts smiles during warm ups before a baseball game against Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts smiles during warm ups before a baseball game against Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mookie Betts is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing nearly two months with a broken left hand.

The Dodgers announced before their Monday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers that they had activated the eight-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP from the injured list. The Dodgers' starting lineup had Betts batting second and playing right field.

Los Angeles made room for him by designating utilityman Amed Rosario for assignment.

Betts, who turns 32 on Oct. 7, was batting .304 with a .405 on-base percentage, 10 homers, 40 RBIs and nine steals in 72 games when he went on the injured list June 17. Betts suffered the injury when he was hit by a 97.9 mph fastball from Kansas City Royals reliever Dan Altavilla on June 16.

Although Betts was primarily playing shortstop and batting leadoff before his injury, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week that the team would move him to right field and have him bat second upon his return.

That move would enable two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to remain in the leadoff spot, where he has hit extremely well since Betts’ injury.

Rosario, 28, had batted .273 with a .333 on-base percentage, no homers, two RBIs and one steal in five games since the Dodgers acquired him from Tampa Bay last month for minor league pitcher Michael Flynn.

Rosario had hit .307 with a .331 on-base percentage, two homers, 26 RBIs and nine steals in 76 games with Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts throws during warm ups before a baseball game against Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

