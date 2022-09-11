ajc logo
Dodgers 1st team to clinch a playoff spot, rout Padres 11-2

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, is congratulated by Max Muncy after hitting a grand slam against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, is congratulated by Max Muncy after hitting a grand slam against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

National & World News
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
49 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a grand slam and a solo homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who emphatically became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season with an 11-2 victory Sunday over the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles, with the best record in the majors at 96-43, sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. The Dodgers did their usual post-victory handshake line.

With thousands of their blue-clad fans cheering them on at Petco Park, the Dodgers reduced to two their magic number for winning the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Max Muncy hit a go-ahead, two-run, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning and Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for the Dodgers, who won their eighth straight series against the Padres dating to June 2021. The Dodgers have beaten the Padres 12 times in 15 games this year and for the 21st time in their last 25 games.

It was such a blowout that the Padres had first baseman Wil Myers pitch the ninth, and Trea Turner drove his first pitch into the third balcony of the brick warehouse in the left field corner for his 20th homer. It was Myers' fourth pitching appearance this season and second against the Dodgers.

The Padres' lead over Milwaukee for the NL's third wild-card spot was reduced to two.

Padres All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove (9-7) had a 2-0 lead after three innings before Justin Turner homered to left with one out in the fifth and Taylor homered to center with two outs.

Musgrove loaded the bases with one out in the sixth before Muncy chased him with a single to right that gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

The Dodgers blew it open with a six-run seventh against the Padres' bullpen. Trea Turner hit an RBI single off Robert Suarez and Tim Hill walked Muncy with the bases loaded. Craig Stammen came on and Justin Turner drove his first pitch deep into the seats in left for his second career slam.

It was Justin Turner's 14th career multi-homer game. He has 13 homers this season.

Musgrove, who made his first All-Star team this season, allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked one. He lost for the seventh time in eight decisions over 14 starts.

Andrew Heaney (3-2) allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

San Diego's Jake Cronenworth homered with two outs in the second, his 16th.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Muncy was back in the lineup as DH after sitting out the last two games after getting a cortisone shot in his left knee.

Padres: RHP Stammen (right shoulder inflammation) from the injured list and optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso. Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (14-3, 2.73) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Arizona, which will counter with RHP Ryne Nelson (1-0, 0.00).

Padres: Haven't named a starter for Tuesday night's opener of a two-game series at Seattle.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner pumps his fist as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off San Diego Padres' Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, is congratulated by Will Smith (16) after hitting a grand slam against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, front right, celebrates with Max Muncy (13) after hitting a grand slam against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Craig Stammen pulls down his cap after giving up a grand slam to Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, right, is relieved of his duties against the Los Angeles Dodgers by manager Bob Melvin (3) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy watches his two-run single against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman scored on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

