Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak by blanking Los Angeles 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.

A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.

The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season.

Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.

Royals relievers Amir Garrett and Dylan Coleman kept the Dodgers scoreless and Scott Barlow got four outs for his 19th save.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered among his three hits and drove in two runs. He connected in the eighth inning for his fourth home run and seventh RBI of an 11-game homestand.

Tyler Anderson (12-2) gave up three runs in six innings.

Chris Taylor singled in the Dodgers fifth and Mookie Betts doubled in the eighth. It was the fewest hits for Los Angeles since April 19 and the first time being shut out since June 27.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will continue its Midwest stretch with a three-game set with Milwaukee. LHP Julio Urías (12-6, 2.49 ERA) will open the series for the Dodgers.

LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA) is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Minnesota to begin a seven-game road trip.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

