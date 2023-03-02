Documents detail EMTs' failure to aid Tyre Nichols

In the board's records, officials said both technicians failed to provide any basic emergency care to Nichols for 19 minutes, even as he showed “clear signs of distress, such as the inability to remain in a seated posture and laying prone on the ground multiple times.”

Both Long and Sandridge failed to initiate a primary examination, which could help identify the presence of any life-threatening injuries, the documents showed. Nichols' vital signs were not checked, he did not receive high-flow oxygen or an intravenous line, and he was not placed on a heart monitor, the documents showed.

They also did not perform a secondary examination, which is used to establish any non-life-threatening injuries, the documents showed.

“Respondent did not engage his partner at the event location for purposes of taking appropriate action in safeguarding patient T.N. from incompetent health care practices of other emergency medical services personnel,” officials said in the documents.

Sandridge did not immediately return a message that was left over the phone for him with a person who answered his listed number. There was no immediate response to a voicemail seeking comment left at a number listed for Long.

During the license suspension hearing last month, board member Sullivan Smith said it was “obvious to even a lay person” that Nichols “was in terrible distress and needed help.”

“And they failed to provide that help,” Smith said. “They were his best shot, and they failed to help.”

Sandridge and Long had both been fired Jan. 30. At the time, officials said a span of 27 minutes elapsed from the time the EMTs arrived on the scene to the moment when an ambulance left the location of the arrest to take Nichols to a hospital.

The two EMTs were joined at the arrest location by a third fire department employee, Lt. Michelle Whitaker, who officials said remained in the fire engine with the driver during the response to Nichols’ beating. She has been fired, but it was not immediately clear Thursday if the state board would take any action towards a suspension of her license.