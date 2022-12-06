ajc logo
X

Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Doctors say Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil's national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast
17h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Improvement paramount as Georgia Tech faces Georgia
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
5m ago
Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban
5m ago
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
16m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
5h ago
Some Georgia voters confused by polling site changes, lack of signs
17h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top