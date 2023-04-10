X

Doctors express 'cautious optimism' on Berlusconi's health

4 hours ago
Doctors treating former Italian premier Silvio Berlucsconi, hospitalized in intensive care for a lung infection, say his condition is progressively improving, allowing for “cautious optimism.”

Berlusconi, 86, was taken Wednesday to the intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital. Doctors revealed that the media tycoon and three-time premier has had a chronic form of leukemia for some time.

Berlusconi, 86, was taken Wednesday to the intensive care unit at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. Doctors revealed that the media tycoon and three-time premier has had a chronic form of leukemia for some time.

Monday’s new health bulletin, signed by Berlusconi’s doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said they observed a “progressive and constant improvement” in his condition.

They added that antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory treatments are “producing the expected results, allowing us to express a cautious optimism.”

Over the past few days, Berlusconi has been constantly visited by relatives and friends, who expressed optimism over his recovery.

Berlusconi has a history of heart problems, and in 2020 he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

