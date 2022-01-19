Doctor goes on trial in Germany accused of torture in Syria

In another case, German authorities accused the doctor of intentionally killing a prisoner via injection to demonstrate “his power and at the same time to suppress the uprising of a part of the Syrian population,” the Frankfurt regional court said.

The defendant has denied the allegations.

This latest case follows last week's landmark conviction of a former senior member of the Syrian secret police for crimes against humanity, including the torture of at least 30 anti-government demonstrators at a detention center in Douma, Syria.

Alaa M. has been in pretrial detention since his arrest in June 2020.