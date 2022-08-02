ajc logo
X

Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms return, in 'good spirits'

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

National & World News
Updated 44 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s “loose cough” has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19, his doctor said Tuesday, though he “continues to feel well.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's “loose cough” has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19, his doctor said Tuesday, though he “continues to feel well."

White House physician Kevin O’Connor provided the update on the president's condition as he continues to test positive for the virus. He said Biden “remains fever-free," and that his temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation “remain entirely normal.”

Still, Biden is required to remain in isolation through at least Thursday under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and perhaps longer under tougher White House protocols if he continues to test positive.

Biden's rebound case — labeled such because he tested positive on Saturday just three days after being cleared from isolation during his initial bout of the virus with two negative tests last Tuesday and Wednesday — has left him eager to return to a normal schedule.

During his first go-around with the virus, Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and his primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough, his doctor said at the time.

Editors' Picks
Georgia ethics panel says groups should have disclosed spending on Abrams23h ago
Woman gunned down by neighbor on front porch of Morrow apartment, cops say
2h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
2h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
2h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
The Latest
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
2m ago
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
2m ago
Formula One's Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group
3m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
3h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top