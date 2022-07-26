ajc logo
X

Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

FILE - White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

National & World News
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he's able to resume his regular exercise routine,

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he's able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a new note that Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have now almost completely resolved," and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden's fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday's briefing at the White House.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Credit: Adam Schultz

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Credit: Adam Schultz

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Credit: Adam Schultz

Credit: Adam Schultz

Editors' Picks
School is in session: Must-have back-to-school items20h ago
Lil Baby’s personal chef bringing two restaurants to downtown Atlanta
1h ago
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury
19h ago
Police: Cobb pediatrician punched EMT who arrived to transport baby
1h ago
Police: Cobb pediatrician punched EMT who arrived to transport baby
1h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
4h ago
The Latest
Energy Dept. backs $2.5B loan to GM venture for EV batteries
6m ago
US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
9m ago
Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines
13m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top