Do US fast-food customers want plant-based meat? Panda Express thinks so, but McDonald's has doubts

“I don’t think the U.S. consumer is… looking for the McPlant or other plant-based proteins from McDonald’s,” Erlinger said.

The McPlant has seen more success in Europe, where consumers are much more receptive to ordering plant-based products at a McDonald's. The McPlant is now a permanent menu item in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and other markets, and McDonald's introduced plant-based McNuggets – also developed with Beyond Meat – in Europe last year.

Erlinger said McDonald’s will keep an eye on plant-based trends, but prefers to focus on chicken in the U.S. right now.

Still, Panda Express is bullish about plant-based meat. It first tested Beyond Orange Chicken in 2021 and rolled it out nationally for a limited time in 2022.

“We’ve never received so many social media comments begging for an entree’s return,” a Panda Express spokesperson said. The company said fans even started a petition asking the company to bring the dish back.

“If our fans continue to love and demand it, there’s potential to expand availability,” the Rosemead, California-based company said.