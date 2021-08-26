Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

Main draw play starts Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic is the first man to head to Flushing Meadows after having won a season's first three major titles since Rod Laver went 4 for 4 at the Slams in 1969. That was Laver's second true Grand Slam, after 1962; Don Budge in 1938 is the only other man to win all four majors in a single year. Steffi Graf in 1988 was the last woman to do it.

The other potential men's quarterfinal matchups are Zverev vs. No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud, and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

In the first round, Tsitsipas will meet Andy Murray, whose three Grand Slam titles include the 2012 U.S. Open.

Djokovic, Murray and No. 30 Marin Cilic, who beat Nishikori at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final seven years ago, are the only players in the 128-player men's bracket who already have won a Grand Slam trophy in singles.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Berrettini all were finalists at majors this year and lost to Djokovic.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — who currently share the men's mark of 20 Slam titles with Djokovic — are both injured and done for the season. Last year's U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, also withdrew, citing a bad wrist, and the 2016 winner, Stan Wawrinka, is out after foot surgery.

Serena and Venus Williams, owners of a combined 30 Grand Slam singles trophies that include eight from the U.S. Open, pulled out of the field Wednesday because of leg injuries.

