X
Dark Mode Toggle

Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final

National & World News
9 minutes ago
The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. It would also be the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers3h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Falcons aide Kyle Shanahan has another shot to shed stigma of 28-3 collapse

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
8h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
26m ago
Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy
28m ago
Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search
37m ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
19h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top