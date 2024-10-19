Djokovic tops Nadal before Sinner beats Alcaraz for the title at the Six Kings Slam exhibition

They shared a warm embrace at the net after Djokovic's victory. He also beat Nadal in the Olympics and had a 31-29 lead in their head-to-head.

"The last dance was an epic one," Djokovic wrote on social media. "And of course emotional. I'll cherish our rivalry forever, (at)rafaelnadal. Tennis will miss you."

Sinner then emerged with a victory over Alcaraz in a matchup between the winners of all four major titles this season. The top-ranked Sinner, who had lost all three meetings this season, collected $6 million for the win.

“Until now, every match was very, very good, but we will always hope this rivalry will last as long as possible,” Sinner said.

Alcaraz beat the Italian on Oct. 2 to win the China Open in Beijing, along with semifinal victories at the French Open and Indian Wells. The Spaniard has a 6-4 lead in their head-to-head on Tour.

“I will try to do my best every day ... to hopefully make this rivalry better and better over the years,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz defeated Nadal and Sinner topped Djokovic in the previous round of the exhibition event that awards money but not ATP ranking points in Saudi Arabia's latest foray into tennis.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP