Djokovic-Kyrgios final starts | Wimbledon updates

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic pose for a photo at the net before the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
The men’s final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has started on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:10 p.m.

The men’s final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has started on Centre Court.

Djokovic is trying to win a seventh title at the All England Club and a 21st Grand Slam singles title overall. Kyrgios is playing in his first major final.

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court.

Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.

The women's doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men's singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Chile's Cristian Garin during a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

