BreakingNews
Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
ajc logo
X

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

National & World News
7 hours ago
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Djokovic and other top players are using this event as a warm-up for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16. Djokovic missed the Australian Open last year because he was unvaccinated. He’s been allowed to enter this year as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

Djokovic lauded Halys' play in a very tight match.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today,” Djokovic said. “I want to congratulate him for great quality tennis and a great fight today. Tough luck, but he played like a top-10 player.”

Djokovic said he was still trying to get a feel for his game.

“Two tiebreaks were probably the most realistic score of today’s match and I’m just glad to overcome the tough challenge," Djokovic said.

Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches against Shapovalov. However, the Canadian may have added confidence this time after Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final in November.

“Last year we started with winning the ATP Cup and finished it off with winning the Davis Cup, so definitely the team events were a good success for me last year,” Shapovalov said. “I’m definitely trying to implement that on the individual side as well, and so far it’s been a great start.”

On the women's side of the combined ATP-WTA event, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion. She will next face Linda Noskova, who defeated American Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Credit: Kelly Barnes

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
18h ago

GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals
21h ago

GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals
21h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
5m ago
Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule
6m ago
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
11m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top