Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

4 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.

A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child’s backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head, local organizers said.

Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors, organizers said.

The incident happened shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, talks with France's Corentin Moutet at the end of their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 10, 2024. Djokovic won. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

