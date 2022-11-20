Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title

Djokovic started strongly in Turin and had two break points in Ruud’s very first service game. The Norwegian managed to recover although he was also forced to save another break point in the eighth game.

Djokovic finally broke Ruud’s serve at the fourth time of asking. And it was at a crucial moment, on set point, and the Serbian ecstatically pumped his fist in the air after Ruud sent a backhand long.

The seventh-seeded Djokovic broke again in the fourth game of the second set and there was no way back for Ruud.

Djokovic has ended the year with an 18-1 record after winning trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana before reaching the Paris Masters final. His five titles this season also include triumphs at Wimbledon and in Rome.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni