Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair,File)
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair,File)

Credit: Hamish Blair

Credit: Hamish Blair

By JOHN PYE, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic will stay in immigration detention in Australia after a court adjourned a legal challenge against his visa cancellation

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court, dealing with the confronting prospect of an early departure from Australia.

The 20-time major winner will spend at least another night there, in immigration detention, still waiting, as he fights against deportation.

With his entry denied and his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption for the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the courts of law on Thursday.

The nine-time champion's chance of playing in the Australian Open starting Jan. 17 remains in limbo.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly said there was a delay in receiving the application for a review of the visa decisions and the temporary ban on Djokovic’s deportation. A lawyer for the government agreed the tennis star should not be deported until Friday at the earliest.

Associated Press Writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

A television cameraman films a hotel, where Serbia's Novak Djokovic is believed to be in, in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title has been thrown into limbo. The country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: Joel Carrett

A television cameraman films a hotel, where Serbia's Novak Djokovic is believed to be in, in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title has been thrown into limbo. The country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
A view outside Melbourne Airport ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Serbia's Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo early Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

A view outside Melbourne Airport ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Serbia's Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo early Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
