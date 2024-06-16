Djokovic gives pre-match message of support to Serbia at Euro 2024 game against England

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Serbia had a pre-match message of support from its most famous sports star ahead of the country’s European Championship opener against England on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic appeared on the big screens inside Arena AufSchalke while Serbia’s players were warming up before kickoff in the Group C game.

The 24-time Grand Slam tennis champion gave a pre-recorded message to a backdrop of cheers by Serbia’s fans.