Djokovic gives pre-match message of support to Serbia at Euro 2024 game against England

Serbia has gotten a pre-match message of support from its most famous sports star ahead of the country’s European Championship opener against England
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays the crowd during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays the crowd during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Serbia had a pre-match message of support from its most famous sports star ahead of the country’s European Championship opener against England on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic appeared on the big screens inside Arena AufSchalke while Serbia’s players were warming up before kickoff in the Group C game.

The 24-time Grand Slam tennis champion gave a pre-recorded message to a backdrop of cheers by Serbia’s fans.

Djokovic last played competitively at the French Open, where he withdrew because of injury ahead of the quarterfinals.

Serbia was playing in the Euros for the first time since 2000. England was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago.

Police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the city.

Earlier in Group C, Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Serbia's players pose ahead of the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Serbia fans cheer during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England team players pose prior to the start of a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

