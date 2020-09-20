Djokovic gets obscenity warning in SF win at Italian Open

“I don’t want to do it, but when it comes, it happens,” Djokovic said Saturday. “That’s how I, I guess, release sometimes my anger. And it’s definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me. I don’t encourage that — definitely.”

Djokovic’s behavior once again overshadowed his performance, in a match where he had to save two set points when Ruud served for the first set at 5-4 — one of them with a delicate backhand drop-shot winner.

The top-ranked Djokovic also served five aces in a single game to take a 6-5 lead in the first.

Ruud, 21, the first Norwegian player to contest a Masters 1000 semifinal and a product of Rafael Nadal's academy, put up plenty of resistance and also produced the shot of the day: a leaping over-the-shoulder hook shot for a winner as he raced back to chase down a lob — earning a thumbs-up from Djokovic.

The obscenity warning came in the third game of the second set, by which time he had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls.

Still, Djokovic improved to 30-1 this year. His only loss came when he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

In Djokovic’s 10th Rome final — he has won four — he’’ll face either eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

Schwartzman beat nine-time Rome champion Nadal late Friday.

In the women's tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep reached her third Rome final by beating Garbiñe Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0.

Muguruza struggled with her serve and double faulted on the final two points of the 2 hour, 16-minute match.

Halep, who lost to Elina Svitolina in the 2017 and 2018 finals, will face either Karolína Plíšková or Markéta Vondroušová in Monday's championship match.

The second-ranked Halep is 13-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by raising another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open due to travel and health concerns.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their semifinal at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Few spectators were allowed in due to the rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the semifinal match between Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Romania's Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

A spectator wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 contagion during the semifinal match between Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Romania's Simona Halep, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep during their semifinal at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone