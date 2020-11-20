Djokovic beats Zverev, advances to semifinals at ATP Finals

Djokovic broke Zverev to take a 2-0 lead in the first set when his opponent double-faulted on the second break point. He then saved two break points at 4-2 before clinching the set with a backhand down the line as he closed in on the net following a serve out wide.

Zverev's groundstrokes and powerful serve posed more problems for Djokovic in the second set, and the German gained an early advantage in the tiebreaker by reaching a drop shot before hitting an unreturnable smash to lead 2-0.

Djokovic then won five of the next six points and, on his first match point, found the baseline with a penetrating forehand which Zverev could only slice into the net on the stretch.

“It really was anyone’s game,” Djokovic said. “In the tiebreaker, again I served well when I needed to close out the match.”

Thiem, the U.S. Open champion, won a third-set tiebreaker to beat Djokovic in group play last year, helping to eliminate the Serb before the semifinals.

“It was really a thrilling match,” Djokovic said, “so hopefully we can have another great match, this time with a different outcome.”

Medvedev will be going for a third straight group victory when he plays already-eliminated Diego Schwartzman in the late match.

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein