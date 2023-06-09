X

Djokovic and Alcaraz meet in French Open semifinals; other matchup is Zverev vs. Ruud

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play against each other for the first time in more than a year when they meet in the French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play against each other for the first time in more than a year when they meet in the French Open semifinals.

The much-anticipated showdown is the first singles match on Friday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It is the 45th Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, and the second for Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain.

Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third title in Paris and his 23rd major championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

The other men's semifinal will follow, pitting No. 4 Casper Ruud, last year's runner-up at Roland Garros, against No. 22 Alexander Zverev. Neither has won a major trophy.

Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, and Djokovic is No. 3. Each has dropped just one set along the way to the semifinals.

They've only faced off once before on tour — on red clay at the Madrid Masters in May 2022. Alcaraz won, round after beating Nadal and one round before beating Zverev for the title there.

It is a matchup worthy of a final, but is happening earlier than that in Paris because they were placed on the same half of the 128-player bracket via a random draw.

How about this for unusual circumstances: Both Djokovic and Alcaraz enter on lengthy Grand Slam winning streaks. Djokovic has won 19 matches in a row at majors, which includes titles at Wimbledon last July and the Australian Open this January.

During that span, though, there also was the U.S. Open, where Djokovic could not play because he was not allowed to travel to the United States at the time as a foreigner who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Alcaraz won that tournament, so he is unbeaten in his past 12 Slam matches.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Anger grows as Georgia panel further cuts diversity from teacher prep rules7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
12h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A dam collapses and thousands face the deluge — often with no help — in Russian-occupied...
6m ago
Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief, in sign of...
33m ago
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may...
42m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
14h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top