Dixie State name change passed by GOP-controlled Utah House

The bill that now moves to the state Senate would rename the school Utah Tech University, though it did come with a compromise provision that would keep the name Dixie on the main campus in St. George, located near the Arizona border.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted in favor of the idea after multiple students and executives from the burgeoning tech sector said the Dixie name is often met with confusion and distaste outside the state. The term got new scrutiny following a national outcry against racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.