ajc logo
X

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.

Tate, a British-U.S. citizen who previously was banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, was reportedly detained along with his brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said in a statement late that four suspects, including two British citizens and two Romanians, were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The agency, DIICOT, said the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited by group members and forced to perform in pornography intended to reap “important financial benefits.”

The statement did not name the Tate brothers. Photographs published by Romanian media outlets pictured Tate being led away in handcuffs by masked law enforcement officers.

DIICOT said it identified six people who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group, and that five homes were raided on Thursday. The suspects were detained for 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Tate posted a video on Twitter of a mountainous region of Romania, the Eastern European country where he is reported to have lived for the last five years.

Tate also was embroiled this week in a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after he shared a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti on Twitter and bragged that he owned 33 cars.

Video footage from the police raid accompanying the anti-organized crime agency's statement shows several blurred-out sports cars, wads of cash, and a handgun.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’12h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
22h ago

Credit: Courtesy Basil Watson

John Lewis statue to be placed where Confederate monument once stood
10h ago

Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
9h ago

Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
9h ago

Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / AJC file

Pilcher, football coach who won 5 state titles, dies at age 72
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason DeCrow

Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
19m ago
Algerian journalist jailed and his media offices shut down
25m ago
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
14h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
13h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top