Diversity study: MLB earns bonuses for hiring milestones

Instead, Lapchick focused on what he called "breakthroughs" that led researchers to award bonus points in the study. Those included Miami Marlins hiring Kim Ng in November as MLB's first female general manager, the December move to reclassify the Negro Leagues as major leagues and the presence of 22 women holding on-field coaching or player-development roles.

The report also mentions MLB's decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta due to objections to changes in Georgia's voting laws that critics have called too restrictive.

“I think the things I pointed out about the breakthroughs … make me much more optimistic about baseball than if those things didn’t happen,” Lapchick said. “They’re the reason I’m optimistic right now.”

Among the report’s findings, people of color made up 37.6% of players, down from 39.8% in the 2020 report. The percentage of Black players (7.6%) showed a slight increase, while the report pointed to the potential to grow that figure by noting Black players made up 17.6% of first-round picks in the amateur draft from 2012-20 (51 of 289).

The report said more work was needed at the team levels. That’s where only one of nine grades for racial hiring stood at an A or better, with people of color making up 40.5% of coaches. The study issued a B-plus for racial hiring for team senior administration, professional administration and managers, though that slipped to a C-minus for general managers, and Fs for owners and chief executive officers/presidents.

MLB earned an A-plus for its overall diversity initiatives.

“We are proud of the groundbreaking milestones that have occurred in baseball over the past year,” MLB said in a statement to the AP on Thursday. “As Dr. Lapchick’s report has identified, we recognize that there is need for improvement.

"Major League Baseball remains firmly committed to addressing these areas through intentional and thoughtful actions and programs. We look forward to continued progress in diversity and inclusion at all levels of our sport, from the youth levels to front offices.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap