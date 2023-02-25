X
Dark Mode Toggle

Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic

MILAN (AP) — Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic.

Maximilian Davis, 27, showed his second season as creative director at Ferragamo. Likewise for Filipino-American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally. And Tokyo James, founded a decade ago by British-Nigerian designer Iniye Tokyo James, presented his fourth Milan runway show.

Some highlights from mostly womenswear collections for next fall and winter on the fourth day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SET SIGHTS ON YOUTH

Ferragamo has some sex kitten looks for next fall and winter as creative direction of Maximilian Davis, showing his second collection for the Florentine fashion house, took a dive into the archives when 1950s divas like Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren were setting the mood.

“With Ferragamo there is so much in the heritage, that I felt we really need to work to present it to the younger generation that we want to bring into the brand,” Davis said backstage.

That included an invisible heel on a stiletto, and the Ferragamo red that he employed in smaller ways, like peekaboo slits.

Davis envisages dressing both mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, with his clean lines and spare, direct point of view.

To that end there were slightly off-centered suit jackets with culottes worn fetchingly, and modestly, with dark tights. Culottes also paired with knitwear in see-me red. Sons might gravitate toward technical bombers and tank tops in bright shades, or motorcycle jackets and trousers with flashes of red that can be zipped open or closed.

Davis struck both an elegant and sexy tone with wrap dresses, elegant when combined with draping and sexy when hugging the body in liquidy metallic shades and short hemlines.

Front-row celebrities included Uma Thurman and Hunter Schafer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Norcross church hopes to bring the Asbury spirit to Georgia on Sunday6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI: Man fatally shot by police at North Avenue MARTA station
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits usual Georgia barriers

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

Credit: TNS

Depeche Mode finally adds Atlanta date at State Farm Arena
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Snow falls in Los Angeles area, 1,000s still without power
6m ago
No. 2 Alabama wins, led by Miller after week of questions
7m ago
Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss
11m ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top