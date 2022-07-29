Ditch the necktie: Spain's leader backs conserving energy

Spain has sweltered for more than a month, with temperatures in parts of the country often surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The government has urged people to reduce electricity costs by not overusing air conditioning.

Rising energy costs for households and businesses in Spain has been a major issue in recent months, especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Sánchez said the government would present a new energy-saving plan next week, but he gave no details.

He said the plan was designed to cut utility bills and to reduce energy dependency on “the aggressor, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

In June, Spain approved economic relief measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($9,2 billion), including reductions in electricity taxes and a one-time payment of 200 euros ($200) for people with low-incomes.

