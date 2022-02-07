Dissident steps aside, resolving Honduras congress dispute

The standoff threatened legislative paralysis at a time that Castro desperately needs to quickly get to work addressing Honduras’ problems.

The odd standoff began on Jan. 23, when elected lawmakers from Castro’s own Liberty and Refoundation Party backed one of their own — Cálix — to be the new legislative body’s president Friday rather than support Castro’s choice, Redondo.

Assuring Robledo the post was a condition which had been agreed with Castro's vice president to win his party’s support.

For weeks, neither group backed down, leading to surreal simultaneous legislative sessions held in different locations, each claiming to be genuine.

The resolution had threatened Castro's high expectations to turn around the deeply troubled country, as uncertainty persisted about whether the legislative crisis would allow her the support she needs.

Relatively smooth elections and a healthy margin of victory Nov. 28 came as a relief, but political maneuvering in the run-up to Castro’s inauguration has muddled the outlook and distracted from what was to be a hopeful new beginning after the two terms of President Juan Orlando Hernández.

High unemployment, persistent violence, corruption as well as troubled health care and educational systems are just some of the pressing challenges awaiting Castro.