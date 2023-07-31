Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement

An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICK EL HAJJ – Associated Press
23 hours ago
X

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and neighboring Kuwait jointly claim the offshore Al-Durra gas field. Iran says it has rights to the field, which it refers to as Arash. The two sides held talks in Iran in March but were unable to agree on a border demarcation.

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said the country would not tolerate any infringement on its rights, echoing remarks by the country's oil minister the previous day.

“We have expressed our readiness to engage in dialogue with the Kuwaiti side," Kanaani told reporters Monday. “But if there is no interest in mutual utilization of this joint field, the Islamic Republic of Iran has naturally put the exploration and utilization of the resources on its agenda.”

Kuwait's oil minister told Sky News Arabia last week that his country would commence drilling and production without waiting for a deal.

Saudi Arabia has sided with Kuwait, saying the two countries have exclusive ownership of the field, and has called on Iran to return to negotiations.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have backed opposite sides in conflicts across the Middle East and accused each other of destabilizing the region, formally restored diplomatic relations in April following a seven-year freeze. They have since reopened embassies and welcomed senior officials on visits.

But they continue to back opposite sides in Yemen's civil war, which is ongoing despite a 15-month cease-fire. Saudi Arabia is also in negotiations with the United States over potentially normalizing relations with Israel, which Iran's leaders have said should be wiped off the map.

“Any step in the direction toward normalization of ties with this aggressive regime will only serve to give it more leeway to commit more atrocities against the Palestinian nation," Kanaani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said.

It's unclear whether the dispute over the gas field, which goes back to the 1960s, will escalate beyond rhetoric. But tensions are already high in the Persian Gulf, where the U.S. is building up military forces in response to what it says is Iran's unlawful seizure of oil tankers and harassment of commercial vessels.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed last year to jointly develop the gas field. Kuwait said at the time that they aimed to produce 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas per day. Iran denounced the agreement as illegal and said it should be included in any such plans.

Editors' Picks

‘Sex Money Murder’ gang member wanted to get out. That decision cost him his life.19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Teamsters local leaders endorse UPS labor deal, membership vote ahead
58m ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA
1h ago

Credit: AP

West Georgia man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
15h ago

Credit: AP

West Georgia man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
15h ago

Faith leaders discuss ways to honor King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
58m ago
The Latest
Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from...
10m ago
Gunmen open fire on police officers during anti-polio drive in southwest Pakistan...
12m ago
Russia accuses Ukraine of a drone attack on Moscow that hit the same building just days...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top