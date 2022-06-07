ajc logo
X

Disorder in the court: Cockroaches released during hearing

National & World News
37 minutes ago
Albany City Court has been closed for fumigation after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials.

The clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system.

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.

Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman in the audience for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

She was released, and it was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial22m ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force
4h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
9h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
20m ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
20m ago
Man suspected of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble surrenders in Clayton County
2h ago
The Latest
Big campaign question for Democrats: Focus on Jan. 6 or not?
7m ago
Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow
9m ago
Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii
11m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top