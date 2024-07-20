Nation & World News

Disneyland workers authorize potential strike ahead of continued contract negotiations

Thousands of workers at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California have voted to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on
Jungle Cruise Skipper Gabriel Ramos keeps up the Jungle Cruise-style humor as he joins other Disney union members passing out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Jungle Cruise Skipper Gabriel Ramos keeps up the Jungle Cruise-style humor as he joins other Disney union members passing out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of workers at Disney's theme park and resort properties in California voted late Friday to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes according to a union statement. The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers, parking attendants and other employees.

Union leaders will now have the option to call a strike in the event that they are unable to negotiate a new contract deal with Disney. Leaders from both sides return to the bargaining table starting Monday.

Union members have been in talks with Disney over wage increases, safety measures, attendance policies and other benefits since April.

Andi Gallagher, a Fantasyland attractions worker, joins other Disney union members as they pass out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Candy maker Daisy Molina joins other Disney union members as they pass out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Pixar Pier attractions operator Ruth Lopez, left, joins other Disney union members as they pass out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Pixar Pier attractions operators Ruth Lopez, right, and Vinny Ramano, join other Disney union members as they pass out buttons and ask visitors to sign a petition supporting their fight for a contract with the theme park company outside the Harbor Boulevard entrance Monday, July 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

