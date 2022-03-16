Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The legislation has been sent to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

As the state's largest private-sector employer — Walt Disney World outside Orlando had more than 75,000 workers before the coronavirus pandemic — Disney has contributed huge amounts of money to Florida’s political parties and politicians and has wielded incredible influence on the state’s government.

At the beginning of last week, Chapek sent a message to Disney workers affirming the company's support for LGBTQ rights but also saying that corporate statements often don’t do much to change minds and can be “weaponized” by either side.

Rather than make an early public statement against the legislation, company officials had been working behind the scenes with Florida lawmakers “to achieve a better outcome,” but they hadn’t been successful, despite “our longstanding relationships with those lawmakers,” Chapek told Disney shareholders a few days later.

With his public responses being panned by some Disney workers and supporters, Chapek last Friday apologized and said the company was pausing all political donations in Florida.

“I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community," Chapek said in a message to Disney workers. “I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on — and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve."

Disney on Wednesday didn't respond to an email inquiry about whether the walkouts during breaks were having any impact on operations this week.

Caption Florida House Representative Michele Rayner delivers an impassioned speech vowing to challenge the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, during a rally on the front steps of city hall in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Caption People attend a rally on the steps of city hall in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Caption Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags and signs as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 during a rally and march to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

