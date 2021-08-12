Disney turns to profit as reopened parks bolster revenue

The company ended the quarter with 116 million Disney+ subscribers, about double the number from a year ago, and nearly 174 million streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Disney+ expects 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney's kid-friendly back catalog and original hit series like Marvel’s “WandaVision” and the Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian" have helped drive sign-ups as people stuck at home during the pandemic needed something to do.

The streaming industry leader, Netflix, has had some growing pains this year after 2020′s record-setting subscriber gains and as competition increases.

Marvel's "Black Widow" came out in July and brought in the biggest domestic box-office haul this year, but Disney's pandemic strategy of releasing it simultaneously on Disney+, for $30 a pop, led to Hollywood drama. Its star, Scarlett Johansson, sued Disney, saying they deprived her of potential earnings from the theater screenings. Her pay is based in part on the film's box office.

Revenue at the media and entertainment distribution division rose 18% to $12.68 billion. Excluding one-time items, earnings were 80 cents per share.