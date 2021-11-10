Disney returns to profit in 4Q, helped by reopened parks

Disney has closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. Disney World in Florida has been open since last summer and California’s Disneyland only came back at the end of April.

Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported that its net income was $159 million in the three months through Oct. 2, compared with a loss of $710 million in its fiscal fourth quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 9 cents, or 37 cents after one-time items. Revenue climbed 26% to $18.53 billion.