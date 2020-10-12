Disney reorg to further bolster company's focus on streaming

The company said in August that its Disney Plus service has more than 60 million subscribers, and subscribers to its main combination of streaming services — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — top 100 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit box-office revenue by closing many theaters. Disney has released several major titles on streaming services that would traditionally have been big draws at the theater, like a live-action remake of "Mulan" and the upcoming Pixar film "Soul" that will hit Disney Plus at Christmas. Americans continue to drop their cable subscriptions, affecting the company's TV networks.