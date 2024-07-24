Breaking: Delta begins recovery as meltdown draws new scrutiny from lawmakers
Disney reaches tentative agreement with California theme park workers

Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants
FILE - The Disneyland Resort entrance is seen, March 9, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks, including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
4 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks, including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants.

The coalition of unions said early Wednesday that its 14,000 workers will get to vote on the deal on Monday. No other details were immediately released. The deal comes days after workers overwhelmingly authorized a potential strike, following months of negotiations over wages, sick leave and other benefits.

“We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win," the coalition said in a statement.

Most of the more than 35,000 workers at the Disneyland Resort are represented by labor unions. The resort includes Disneyland as well as Disney California Adventure and the shopping and entertainment district Downtown Disney in the city of Anaheim.

Disneyland — which has been the world's second-most visited theme park after Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida — welcomed the tentative deal, which comes after the resort won approval earlier this year from Anaheim for a massive expansion.

“We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation,” Jessica Good, a resort spokesperson, said in a statement.

