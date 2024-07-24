Disney reaches tentative agreement with California theme park workers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks, including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants.

The coalition of unions said early Wednesday that its 14,000 workers will get to vote on the deal on Monday. No other details were immediately released. The deal comes days after workers overwhelmingly authorized a potential strike, following months of negotiations over wages, sick leave and other benefits.

“We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win," the coalition said in a statement.