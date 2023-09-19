Disney pouring $60 billion into theme parks, cruises over the next 10 years

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to invest approximately $60 billion into its theme parks and cruise lines over the next decade, as the company looks to continue growing one of its more successful business segments

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to invest approximately $60 billion into its theme parks and cruise lines over the next decade, as the company looks to continue growing one of its more successful business segments.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the planned investment is nearly double what it spent in the prior 10-year period.

The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment continues to do well for the company, with revenue rising 13% in its fiscal third quarter. That's helped to offset the struggles in its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution unit, which saw revenue dip 1% in the period.

Disney is confident in its plans, saying in a prepared statement that it's seen growth following previous periods of significant investment, which included the additions of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, Avengers Campus at California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.

It's also opening new Frozen-themed lands at its Hong Kong, Paris and Tokyo properties, along with a Zootopia-themed land in Shanghai. And during a presentation at its Destination D23 event earlier this month, Disney made several parks announcements, including plans to create a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge in Magic Kingdom and the reimagining of the Test Track ride at Epcot.

Disney's theme parks have been a top priority for Bob Iger since he returned in November to take over the CEO post from Bob Chapek.

The Burbank, California-based company's theme parks are widely viewed by industry experts as a critical component of its business. To that end, Iger has been prioritizing reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Shortly after his return, changes rolled out at U.S. parks.

While the company didn't provide details on any specific plans it has for the $60 billion investment, it did say that “there is a deep well of stories” that haven't been fully explored at its theme parks yet.

Disney said that it has significant room to expand its theme parks further, with more than 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites. That's equal to about seven new Disneyland parks.

Some of the company's cruise line plans are already in place, as it previously announced that it will be adding two ships in fiscal 2025 and another in 2026.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated7h ago

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
2h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Network of ancient American Indian earthworks in Ohio named as UNESCO World Heritage...
4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as oil prices keep rising ahead of Fed decision on...
5m ago
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine 'be...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
20h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top