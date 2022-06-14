BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Advisory takes effect as heat index values top 100
ajc logo
X

Discovery of dismembered opposition member worries Zimbabwe

National & World News
By FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The discovery of the dismembered body of an opposition activist who had been missing is stoking tensions in Zimbabwe, a country with a history of politically motivated abductions and killings

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The discovery of the dismembered body of an opposition activist who had been missing is stoking tensions in Zimbabwe, a country with a history of politically motivated abductions and killings.

Moreblessing Ali, 46, was abducted outside a bar in Nyatsime, a neighborhood of Chitungwiza on the outskirts of Harare on May 24. Her body, cut into pieces, was found in a well in the area at the weekend, family lawyer Job Sikhala said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and dismissed allegations that the case is linked to politics.

But opposition supporters and other groups allege it is a political killing, pointing to the southern African nation’s troubled legacy of political violence.

“This is a very bad indication of the elections in 2023. The dark clouds of violence are gathering,” Nelson Chamisa, president of the Citizens Coalition For Change told dozens of mourners Tuesday.

Many of those who gathered to grieve Ali were clad in the opposition party’s yellow colors and carried sticks amid reports of clashes with ruling party supporters in the area.

Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe, as economic hardships worsen and potentially divisive elections set for next year. Zimbabwe has had a series of violent and disputed elections since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The Southern African nation’s history of politically motivated abductions, enforced disappearances and killings is “fueled by the impunity of perpetrators,” Amnesty International said in a statement Tuesday, urging that authorities “must not leave any stone unturned” to ensure the arrests of the perpetrators of Ali's killing.

Some victims of past abductions have been released after days or weeks, many after being tortured. Others, such as journalist and political activist Itai Dzamara who was abducted in 2015, have not been found.

Editors' Picks
Georgia secretary of state’s office begins defense in voting suit20h ago
Juneteenth to show Sandy Springs’ growing diversity, organizers say
6h ago
Atlanta faces federal police brutality lawsuit over response to 2020 protests
3h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
21h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
21h ago
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook
The Latest
Cambodian court convicts lawyer, dozens of others of treason
3m ago
Police: Republican's tour of Capitol complex not suspicious
12m ago
Macron urges the French to give him a "strong majority"
12m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top