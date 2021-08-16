Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station

The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denies that, saying it no longer wants companies from outside of Europe to have controlling stakes in Polish media companies, citing national security and sovereignty issues.

However, President Andrzej Duda on Sunday vowed to defend freedom of speech and the principles of property rights, comments that were widely interpreted as him suggesting he plans to veto the legislation.

The bill has been condemned by the U.S, the European Union and many Poles as an attack on media freedom, and Poland faces international pressure not to pass it. It also is seen as a threat to the largest ever U.S. investment in Poland, one the company values at $3 billion.

The company said would only use the Dutch license, granted under European Union regulations, if Poland's national broadcasting council does not renew TNV24's license.

“We hope not to need the Dutch license, but are deeply committed to continuing to operate as an independent news network in Poland and central Europe, and serving viewers with reliable and factual journalism,” Kieli said.

Last week Discovery said it had initiated a procedure against Poland at an international arbitration court to defend its investment in Poland, which now includes 24 different television channels.